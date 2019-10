The Associated Press

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Evo Morales leads in early results for 1st round of Bolivia’s presidential vote, but appears…

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Evo Morales leads in early results for 1st round of Bolivia’s presidential vote, but appears headed to a runoff.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.