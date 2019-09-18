Home » Latin America News » Tropical Storm Lorena becomes…

Tropical Storm Lorena becomes a hurricane just offshore the coast of Colima, Mexico

The Associated Press

September 18, 2019, 11:19 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Lorena becomes a hurricane just offshore the coast of Colima, Mexico.

