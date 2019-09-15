The Latest: Humberto moves away from Bahamas

MIAMI (AP) — The Latest on Tropical Storm Humberto (all times local): 5 a.m. Gusty winds from Tropical Storm Humberto…

MIAMI (AP) — The Latest on Tropical Storm Humberto (all times local):

5 a.m.

Gusty winds from Tropical Storm Humberto are still affecting portions of the northwestern Bahamas, which is struggling to recover from Hurricane Dorian.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center expects Humberto to strengthen into a hurricane later Sunday or Sunday night, moving “well offshore of the east coast of Florida during the next day or so” before moving away from the U.S.

With winds of 60 mph (97 kph), Humberto is around 135 miles (217 kilometers) north-northwest of Great Abaco island in the Bahamas and around 175 miles (282 kilometers) east of Cape Canaveral, Florida. It’s moving toward the north-northwest at a speed near 7 mph (11 kph).

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, although forecasters say Humberto could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions from east-central Florida to North Carolina.

___

11 p.m.

Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Humberto to strengthen into a hurricane Sunday as it stays well offshore of Florida’s east coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Humberto is continuing to travel away from the Bahamas, which was decimated by Hurricane Dorian two weeks ago.

Officials expect the storm to veer northeast, away from the U.S., on Sunday or Monday.

At 11 p.m. EDT, the storm was located about 85 miles (137 kilometers) north of Great Abaco Island. Humberto was moving 6 mph (9 kph) north-northwest with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (97 kph).

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, although forecasters say Humberto could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions from east-central Florida to North Carolina.

___

5 p.m.

The Bahamian government has discontinued a tropical storm warning as Humberto moves away from the island nation struggling to recover from Hurricane Dorian .

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Humberto is expected to become a hurricane by Sunday night or early Monday, but it won’t threaten land by the time it intensifies to that strength.

Officials warn that the storm could still cause dangerous swells in the northwest Bahamas and along the coasts of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina later this weekend and early next week.

At 5 p.m. EDT, the storm was located about 70 miles (113 kilometers) north of Great Abaco Island. Humberto was moving 7 mph (11 kph) north-northwest with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph).

___

2 p.m.

Weather forecasters say Tropical Storm Humberto will likely become a hurricane as it moves away from the Bahamas and the U.S. coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Saturday that Humberto is expected to become a hurricane by Sunday night, but it won’t threaten land by the time it intensifies to that strength.

However, swells generated by Humberto are expected to increase and affect the coasts of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina later this weekend and early next week. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

At 2 p.m. EDT, the hurricane center said the storm was located about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Great Abaco Island and 120 miles (190 kilometers) east-northeast of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island. The storm was moving 7 mph (11 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph).

___

12:20 p.m.

Tropical Storm Humberto has strengthened as it sweeps past an area of the Bahamas that was wracked by Hurricane Dorian.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Saturday that the storm was located about 30 miles (45 kilometers) east-northeast of Great Abaco Island and 125 miles (200 kilometers) east of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island. The storm was barely moving at 11 a.m. EDT, and had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph), up from 40 mph (64kph) of a few hours earlier.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the northwestern Bahamas, excluding Andros Island. Forecasters say the Bahamas will get a few inches of rain through Monday, but no significant storm surge is expected.

A sharp turn to the northeast is expected Monday, sparing the Florida coast. Portions of the coasts of Florida and Georgia will see up to 1 inch of rain.

___

Tropical Storm Humberto is bringing rain to parts of the Bahamas that were recently pummeled by Hurricane Dorian.

Parts of the northwestern Bahamas are expected to experience tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rain over the weekend, but not significant storm surge.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Saturday at 8 a.m. EDT that the storm was located about 30 miles (45 kilometers) east-northeast of Great Abaco Island and moving northwest at 7 mph (11 kph). It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (64 kph).

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the northwestern Bahamas, excluding Andros Island. Forecasters say the Bahamas will get 2 to 4 inches of rain through Monday.

Portions of the coasts of Florida and Georgia will see 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.