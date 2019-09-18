Home » Latin America News » National Hurricane Center: Tropical…

National Hurricane Center: Tropical Storm Jerry forms in Atlantic, the season’s 10th named storm

The Associated Press

September 18, 2019, 6:00 AM

MIAMI (AP) — National Hurricane Center: Tropical Storm Jerry forms in Atlantic, the season’s 10th named storm.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latin America News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up