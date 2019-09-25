Metalworkers of Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer halt strike

SAO PAULO (AP) — Metalworkers at Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer suspended their strike on Wednesday, saying police have forced them…

SAO PAULO (AP) — Metalworkers at Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer suspended their strike on Wednesday, saying police have forced them back to work at the company’s main plant outside metropolitan Sao Paulo.

The union of metalworkers of the city of Sao Jose dos Campos said it recommended freezing the strike to avoid violence.

Union director Herbert Carlos accused Sao Paulo police of intimidating picketing workers and forcing them to run a gauntlet into the factory, hitting those who refused with batons.

Sao Paulo police said in a statement they took action after workers said they wanted to enter the plant, but were stopped by unionists.

The union seeks a raise of nearly 6.4%, but Carlos said the company hasn’t offered any improvements.

Embraer said negotiations are ongoing. It has offered a 3.28% raise to account for inflation. The company accused the union of creating obstacles for those wishing to access the workplace on Tuesday.

Embraer also said other units in Sao Jose dos Campos, Botucatu, Campinas, Gaviao Peixoto, Sorocaba and Taubate continued to operate normally.

Brazil’s government recently agreed to sell a controlling stake of Embraer’s commercial aircraft arm to American giant Boeing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.