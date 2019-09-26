Home » Latin America News » Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits…

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits southern Chile

The Associated Press

September 26, 2019, 1:19 PM

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.1 earthquake has shaken southern Chile, though local disaster officials have not reported any damage or injuries.

The quake occurred at 1:36 p.m. (1636 GMT) in Entre Lagos, some 610 miles (980 kilometers) south of the capital, Santiago. The Survey says it was centered 129 kilometers (80 miles) below the surface.

It was felt in nearby cities such as Osorno, Temuco, Puerto Montt and Ancud.

