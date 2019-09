FREEPORT, Bahamas (AP) — Dorian weakens to a Category 3 hurricane but continues to batter the Bahamas as it remains…

FREEPORT, Bahamas (AP) — Dorian weakens to a Category 3 hurricane but continues to batter the Bahamas as it remains almost at a standstill.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.