The Associated Press

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian leader compares Nicolás Maduro to Serbian war criminal Milosevic and warns Venezuela against any aggression…

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian leader compares Nicolás Maduro to Serbian war criminal Milosevic and warns Venezuela against any aggression .

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.