TS Ivo grows in Pacific off Mexico; Chantal ebbs in Atlantic

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Ivo gained strength off the southwestern coast of Mexico Thursday, but wasn’t expected to threaten land, while Tropical Storm Chantal faded into a tropical depression while moving away from North America in the Atlantic.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ivo was likely to become a hurricane by Friday but should remain well clear of shore as it moves northwestward.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) early Thursday. It was centered about 520 miles (835 kilometers) south-southwest of the tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula and moving to the west at 13 mph (20 kph).

Meanwhile, Chantal in the North Atlantic also posed no threat to land as it weakened far out in the North Atlantic. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and it was centered about 645 miles (1,035 kilometers) southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland.

