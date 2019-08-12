Tropical storm forms off Mexico, but not a threat to land

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Henriette has formed off of Mexico’s Pacific coast, but forecasters said Monday it’s likely…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Henriette has formed off of Mexico’s Pacific coast, but forecasters said Monday it’s likely to curve out to sea and weaken before hitting land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Henriette had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) Monday morning and was located about 265 miles (430 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula.

It was moving to the west-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).

The storm was expected to start weakening by Tuesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.