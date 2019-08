SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez is sworn in as governor after island’s high…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez is sworn in as governor after island’s high court says Pierluisi must go.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.