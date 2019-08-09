Home » Latin America News » Argentine election season begins…

Argentine election season begins with much-watched primaries

The Associated Press

August 9, 2019, 11:57 AM

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentines are entering the tightest presidential race since the return of the country’s democracy, with conservative President Mauricio Macri facing an opposition ticket including ex-President Cristina Fernández.

Sunday’s primary elections are expected to provide a strong hint of who might win October’s vote.

That’s because primaries are held simultaneously and voting is obligatory, making them a sort of early poll involving the entire electorate.

Markets could go up or down depending on whether business-friendly President Mauricio Macri or center-left ticket of Alberto Fernández and Cristina Fernández poll favorably.

