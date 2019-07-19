Mexico tree plan in El Salvador aims to stem migration

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Mexico is bringing to El Salvador a tree-planting program that aims to support rural residents and ease economic pressures driving thousands of people to leave for the United States. The program known as "Sowing Life" offers farmers $250 a month to plant fruit or timber trees, and whatever they harvest belongs to them. Mexico donated $31 million to fund the plan in El Salvador, and authorities say it should create 20,000 jobs. A similar initiative is in place for southern Mexico, and the country has said it intends to extend it to Honduras. "Sowing Life" comes amid a wave of people fleeing Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador to escape poverty and violence. Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard launched the program Friday alongside El Salvador's new president, Nayib Bukele.

