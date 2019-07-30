Brazilians show support for American journalist Greenwald

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian journalists, artists, politicians and others gathered to show support for American editor Glenn Greenwald,…

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian journalists, artists, politicians and others gathered to show support for American editor Glenn Greenwald, who was threatened with the possibility of jail by President Jair Bolsonaro for publishing hacked cellphone conversations between the justice minister when he was a judge and prosecutors.

Actor Wagner Moura, singer-composer Chico Buarque and others attended one of the meetings Tuesday night, held in Rio de Janeiro at the Brazilian Press Association, where Greenwald talked in defense of press freedom and need for protection of the sources who deliver information to news media.

As Greenwald spoke, dozens of people rallied outside in his defense, while in Sao Paulo a group marched to show support for the editor of the Brazil-based online publication The Intercept Brazil and to defend freedom of the press.

