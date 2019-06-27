Tropical storm strengthens in Pacific, but no threat to land

202
June 27, 2019
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Alvin gained strength in the Eastern Pacific far off the coast of Mexico on Thursday, though it was no threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Alvin’s maximum sustained winds grew to 60 mph (95 kph) and could strengthen further.

It was located about 535 miles (855 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula early Thursday and moving to the west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph).

Forecasters said it was expected to keep moving roughly northwestward and should begin to weaken on Friday.

