202
Home » Latin America News » Sharks attack in Bahamas,…

Sharks attack in Bahamas, killing Southern California woman

By The Associated Press June 27, 2019 12:56 am 06/27/2019 12:56am
Share

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — A shark attack has killed a Southern California woman vacationing in the Bahamas.

Royal Bahamas Police Force Deputy Commissioner Paul Rolle says 21-year-old Jordan Lindsay of Torrance was attacked by three sharks on Wednesday near Rose Island while snorkeling with her family.

KABC-TV says Lindsay’s parents and other family members saw the sharks and yelled a warning but she didn’t hear them in time. Officials say her arms, legs and buttocks were bitten and her right arm was severed.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation issued a statement expressing its condolences and “deepest sympathies” to the family.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Latin America News Life & Style Living News National News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!