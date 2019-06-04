202
Migrant woman dies shortly after Border Patrol detention

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — A 40-year-old female migrant has died in Border Patrol custody shortly after she was apprehended while crossing the border from Mexico.

A statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the Honduran woman was apprehended at 6:20 a.m. Monday. The woman collapsed at 6:45 a.m. after arriving at the Eagle Pass South Border Patrol station. Authorities say first aid was administered until paramedics arrived and continued emergency care. She was pronounced dead after arriving at Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center.

CBP has not yet released the woman’s name.

Acting CBP Commissioner John Sanders says the woman was the second migrant to die in a 36-hour period.

