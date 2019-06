By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California attorney general: Joaquín García, leader of La Luz del Mundo international church, is charged with child rape.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California attorney general: Joaquín García, leader of La Luz del Mundo international church, is charged with child rape.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.