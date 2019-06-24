202
Brazil says deaths from dengue up 163% in first half of year

By The Associated Press June 24, 2019 7:00 pm 06/24/2019 07:00pm
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s health ministry says deaths from dengue fever in the last six months have risen 163% from the same period last year.

The ministry said in a note Monday that heavier rains and higher temperatures have been contributing factors. It added that dengue has cycles and that the numbers of cases were lower the past two years.

A report published Friday said 366 people died from the mosquito-borne disease from Dec. 30 through June 8.

It also reported a total of 1.1 million probable dengue cases, representing a 561% increase from the first six months of 2018. An estimated 600,000 of those cases are confirmed.

Dengue is transmitted through the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is also known for spreading Chikungunya fever and Zika virus.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

