Agency says man killed at US border was smuggling Chinese

By The Associated Press June 5, 2019 7:04 pm 06/05/2019 07:04pm
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say a 23-year-old U.S. citizen who died in a shootout with border inspectors in San Diego was bringing two Chinese men into the country illegally.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday that the man fired at officers several times after refusing to pull aside for inspection. The Chinese men — ages 18 and 27 — were found unharmed inside the vehicle.

San Diego police identify the driver as Travis James Eckstein.

Police say seven CBP officers were involved in the shooting Monday night, none of them injured.

All vehicle and pedestrian traffic into the United States was suspended for about 30 minutes after the shooting. San Ysidro is the nation’s busiest border crossing, separating San Diego from Tijuana, Mexico.

