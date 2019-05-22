202
Vigilante attacks on the rise in Mexico

Vigilante attacks on the rise in Mexico

By The Associated Press May 22, 2019 4:11 pm 05/22/2019 04:11pm
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2015 file photo a woman creates a makeshift memorial, in front of the Municipal Palace in Ajalpan, Puebla, Mexico, for two pollsters mistaken for criminals who were killed and burned by a mob. Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission released report Wednesday, May 22, 2019, said vigilante attacks in which mobs injure or kill people suspected of wrongdoing are increasing. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Vigilante attacks in which mobs injure or kill people suspected of wrongdoing are increasing in Mexico, the National Human Rights Commission said Wednesday.

The government body said there have been 241 such attacks since the start of last year, compared to 162 in the previous three years combined.

There have already been 67 attacks with 107 victims so far this year, the commission said. Since the start of 2015, 121 people have been killed in such attacks.

Its report said the attacks are expressions of Mexico’s insecurity, violence and impunity.

The report cautioned that there are no official statistics and that cases were collected from media reports and a survey.

The attacks have occurred most frequently in the central states of Puebla and Mexico.

