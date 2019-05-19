202
Home » Latin America News » Soccer referee dies after…

Soccer referee dies after collapsing at match in Bolivia

By The Associated Press May 19, 2019 9:19 pm 05/19/2019 09:19pm
Share
Referee Victor Hugo Hurtado is transported off the field to the hospital after fainting during a soccer game between the Always Ready team and Oriente Petrolero team, part of the "Apertura" local soccer tournament in El Alto, Bolivia, Sunday, May 19, 2019. Hurtado, 31, died later at the hospital of cardiac arrest, according to Fernando Costa, president of the Always Ready soccer club. (AP Photo/Juan Carlos Usnayo)

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A 31-year-old referee soccer collapsed during a Bolivian league match high up in the Andes and died after being taken to the hospital.

The match between the Always Ready and Oriente Petrolero clubs was played at Municipal Stadium in El Alto, which sits about 3,900 meters (12,795 feet) above sea level.

The game was at the 47th minute when referee Victor Hugo Hurtado toppled backward and fell off the field. Players and team doctors rushed to his side and after a few minutes Hurtado was put in an ambulance and driven away.

Always Ready team doctor Eric Kosziner told reporters later that the referee suffered a heart attack on the field and then a second, fatal attack as he arrived at the hospital.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latin America News Sports World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!