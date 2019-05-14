202
Home » Latin America News » Report calls on FCC…

Report calls on FCC to probe storm aftermath in Puerto Rico

By The Associated Press May 14, 2019 12:01 am 05/14/2019 12:01am
Share
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017 file photo, personnel from Liberty Cable work to restore fiber optic lines on the third day after the impact of Maria, a Category 5 hurricane that crossed the island, in Carolina, Puerto Rico. A report issued Tuesday, May 13, 019, by the group Free Press, a consumer activist group, is calling on the U.S. government to investigate the collapse of communications in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria to avoid a repeat of the situation as the island prepares for another storm season. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti, File)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A consumer activist group has released a report outlining the collapse in communications that beset Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, and it urged the U.S. government to investigate the problems to avoid a repeat of the situation as the island prepares for another storm season.

Tuesday’s report by the group Free Press says the Federal Communications Commission should hold telecommunication companies responsible for the problems that emerged after the storm and also convene an independent commission to investigate the blackout similar to the one it formed after Hurricane Katrina ravaged New Orleans.

The FCC rejects the report and says it has worked to provide short- and long-term funding to restore and improve Puerto Rico’s telecommunications system, including the creation of a $750 million fund announced last year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latin America News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!