Mexico attorney general says Odebrecht case coming soon

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s attorney general says his office will bring a case related to Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht’s corrupt dealings within two months.

Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero says there is new evidence and the case will be prosecuted like organized crime. He spoke Monday at a news conference covering the first months of the newly independent office.

Mexico has been one of the few countries affected by the Odebrecht bribery scandal to not prosecute any officials. The former director of Mexico’s state oil company, Pemex, was named by former Odebrecht executives as the recipient of bribes. He has denied the accusations.

Gertz Manero says the inactive Odebrecht case was just one example of the chaos he found at the Attorney General’s Office when he took over.

