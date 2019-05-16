202
Mexican consulates to perform same-sex marriages

By The Associated Press May 16, 2019 3:25 pm 05/16/2019 03:25pm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s foreign affairs secretary has instructed the country’s consulates throughout the world to allow all citizens, regardless of gender, to marry in their offices.

Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard says that a democratic country can’t be built by excluding part of society.

More than a dozen Mexican states and the capital allow same-sex marriage and courts have allowed it in individual cases in other states when petitioned.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said the change was announced in anticipation of Friday’s International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

Topics:
Latin America News World News
