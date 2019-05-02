202
Ex-Puerto Rico Gov. Rafael Hernández Colón dies at 82

By The Associated Press May 2, 2019 12:03 pm 05/02/2019 12:03pm
FILE - In this July 25, 2002 file photo, former Puerto Rican Gov. Rafael Hernández Colón waves to the crowd during a celebration at the Capitol in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Hernández Colón, who oversaw one of the U.S. territory's most prosperous periods, died on Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was 82. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Former Puerto Rico Gov. Rafael Hernández Colón, who oversaw one of the U.S. territory’s most prosperous periods, has died at age 82.

Family members said in a statement that Hernández died Thursday at his home in Puerto Rico. They did not provide further details regarding his health.

Hernández served as governor from 1973 to 1977 and again from 1985 to 1993. He was an attorney and considered one of the most influential politicians of the Popular Democratic Party, which supports the island’s current political status.

Before becoming governor, he served as Puerto Rico’s justice secretary and president of the island’s Senate.

A funeral Mass is planned for May 4 at the cathedral in the southern city of Ponce.

Puerto Rico officials have declared 30 days of mourning.

