CORRECTS: Brazilian officials say 42 inmates dead at 3 prisons a day after 15 deaths during riot at another jail

By The Associated Press May 27, 2019 6:33 pm 05/27/2019 06:33pm
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — CORRECTS: Brazilian officials say 42 inmates dead at 3 prisons a day after 15 deaths during riot at another jail. (Corrects APNewsAlert to show that Monday’s deaths were at three prisons, not one)

