7 dead, 10 wounded in Guatemala prison riot shooting

FRAIJANES, Guatemala (AP) — Gunfire during a riot in a Guatemala prison Tuesday left at least seven inmates dead and 10 wounded, authorities said.

National Civil Police said the dead were all prisoners at the Pavon Rehabilitation Model Farm in the municipality of Fraijanes, about 10 miles (17 kilometers) east of Guatemala City.

Prisoners had control of the facility for some eight hours Tuesday. Gunshots could be heard inside the prison and some inmates could be seen carrying guns. Prisoners carried their own dead to the entrance so authorities could identify them.

Some 1,500 police officers and soldiers were sent to the scene, and regained control by late afternoon, officials said.

Cecilio Chacaj of the municipal firefighters said 10 prisoners suffered bullet wounds.

Prison authorities said the facility was built to house 900 prisoners but held 4,137.

