202
Home » Latin America News » At least 21 dead,…

At least 21 dead, 30 injured after tour bus crash in Mexico

By The Associated Press May 29, 2019 10:23 pm 05/29/2019 10:23pm
Share
In the photo provided by the Civil Protection Office of Veracruz, firemen work in the recovery efforts of a deadly road accident between a bus and a semi-trailer, on a mountain road in Veracruz state, Mexico, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Mexican officials say a tour bus and a semi-trailer collided and the bus rolled over and caught fire, killing at least 21 people and injuring 30. (Civil Protection Office of Veracruz via AP)

XALAPA, Mexico (AP) — A tour bus and a semi-trailer collided Wednesday on a mountain road in the Mexican state of Veracruz, and the bus rolled over and caught fire, killing at least 21 people and injuring 30, officials said.

Roberto Hernández, the civil defense director for Nogales township, said the bus turned onto one side and the ground blocked its exit doors.

Initial reports said 20 people were killed, but state civil defense director Guadalupe Osorno said one injured person died later.

Authorities said both vehicles were westbound when they apparently collided in a mountainous area known as Cumbres de Maltrata. Both caught fire.

In April 2006, a bus carrying religious pilgrims in the same area ran off the highway and tumbled down a steep ravine, killing 65 people.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latin America News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!