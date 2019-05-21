202
Hurricane Center: Andrea will ‘degenerate,’ no harm to land

By The Associated Press May 21, 2019 12:07 pm 05/21/2019 12:07pm
MIAMI (AP) — The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season was fizzling out Tuesday over the western Atlantic, far from any shore.

The National Hurricane Center said Subtropical Storm Andrea was about 280 miles (450 kilometers) west-southwest of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds dropping to about 35 mph (55 kph). As of 11 a.m., it was moving northward at 8 mph (13 kph) and turning northeastward.

The Miami-based center said people in Bermuda should monitor the storm’s progress.

But it says “Andrea is expected to degenerate into a remnant low” pressure system without posing a hazard to land.

