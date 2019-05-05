202
Home » Latin America News » 5.7 magnitude earthquake shakes…

5.7 magnitude earthquake shakes Central America

By The Associated Press May 16, 2019 12:55 pm 05/16/2019 12:55pm
Share

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — A strong 5.7 magnitude earthquake has shaken Nicaragua and El Salvador, where buildings swayed and were evacuated in the capital.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake was centered off the coast of Nicaragua at a depth of 43 miles (70 kilometers), but was felt throughout El Salvador. The epicenter was 24 miles (39 kilometers) west-southwest of Jiquilillo, Nicaragua and 47 miles (77 kilometers) south of La Union, El Salvador.

In El Salvador’s capital, all government buildings were evacuated under local protocols Thursday. At least one strong aftershock was reported.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latin America News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!