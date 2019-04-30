202
CORRECTS: Venezuelan socialist leader Cabello calls on govt supporters to amass at presidential palace to defend Maduro

By The Associated Press April 30, 2019 7:09 am 04/30/2019 07:09am
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — CORRECTS: Venezuelan socialist leader Cabello calls on govt supporters to amass at presidential palace to defend Maduro. (Corrects APNewsAlert spelling of Cabello)

