202
Home » Latin America News » Suspected car bomb in…

Suspected car bomb in southern Mexico injures none

By The Associated Press April 3, 2019 10:22 pm 04/03/2019 10:22pm
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in the southern Mexico state of Guerrero are investigating an apparent car bombing that caused no injuries, but damaged seven vehicles in a rural town.

Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez said in a statement Wednesday that investigators determined a gas cylinder had been rigged inside the vehicle that exploded in the town of Xaltianguis, about an hour’s drive north of Acapulco.

Local media said the explosion occurred near offices of a local community defense force.

Violence has occurred sporadically between competing vigilante-like local police forces that have armed themselves against drug cartels.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latin America News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!