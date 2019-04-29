202
Home » Latin America News » Search continues for Brazilian…

Search continues for Brazilian model missing at sea

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 5:12 pm 04/29/2019 05:12pm
Share

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Authorities in Brazil are looking for a model missing at sea since her boat was caught in a fierce windstorm off Sao Paulo.

The local fire department said Monday that Caroline Bittencourt and her husband were cruising on a catamaran near an island in Sao Paulo on Sunday when the wind picked up, reaching over 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph).

Bittencourt hasn’t been seen since she fell into the water. Her husband, Jorge Sestini, was rescued from the sea hours later by a navy officer.

Fire officials say the capsized catamaran has been found.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Latin America News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!