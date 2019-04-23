Puerto Rico to demolish 16K structures damaged by Maria

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s government says it plans to demolish 16,000 structures that were heavily damaged by Hurricane Maria nearly two years ago. Officials said Tuesday that they expect to obtain…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s government says it plans to demolish 16,000 structures that were heavily damaged by Hurricane Maria nearly two years ago.

Officials said Tuesday that they expect to obtain a total of $400 million in federal funds for the project, pending approval by federal officials.

The local government said it already has received $5.7 million to help pay for environmental studies, debris removal and the cost of hiring a demolition company.

Maria struck the U.S. territory as a Category 4 storm in September 2017 and it’s estimated to have caused more than $100 billion in damage.

