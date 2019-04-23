202
Puerto Rico to demolish 16K structures damaged by Maria

By The Associated Press April 23, 2019 2:12 pm 04/23/2019 02:12pm
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s government says it plans to demolish 16,000 structures that were heavily damaged by Hurricane Maria nearly two years ago.

Officials said Tuesday that they expect to obtain a total of $400 million in federal funds for the project, pending approval by federal officials.

The local government said it already has received $5.7 million to help pay for environmental studies, debris removal and the cost of hiring a demolition company.

Maria struck the U.S. territory as a Category 4 storm in September 2017 and it’s estimated to have caused more than $100 billion in damage.

