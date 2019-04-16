202
Moreno: Assange used to coordinate hackers from the embassy

By The Associated Press April 16, 2019 7:46 pm 04/16/2019 07:46pm
Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno, left, speaks at an event at the Inter-American Dialogue think tank, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ecuador’s president is accusing Julian Assange of hosting numerous hackers at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to give them directions on how to propagate information on topics important to the WikiLeaks founder and his financiers.

President Lenin Moreno also said Tuesday in Washington that arrested Swedish programmer Ola Bini was one of those hackers who visited Assange many times.

Bini lives in Quito and was recently detained there. Moreno says Bini hacked cellphones and online accounts belonging to both private citizens and Ecuador’s government.

Moreno made the comments at the Inter-American Dialogue during his five-day visit to Washington. He will not have meetings with officials from the Trump administration.

Assange had enjoyed asylum since 2012 at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London until Moreno revoked it last week.

