202
Home » Latin America News » Mexico complains to US…

Mexico complains to US about longer border crossing times

By The Associated Press April 26, 2019 10:00 pm 04/26/2019 10:00pm
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has expressed concern to the United States government about lengthy delays at ports of entry along their shared border that are hurting companies in both countries.

Mexico’s foreign affairs ministry said in a statement Friday that impacts to Mexican and U.S. businesses have been felt in April due to delays in customs inspections at the border.

In late March, the U.S. government announced it was moving some personnel from ports of entry to help Border Patrol handle the influx of migrant families. Longer border crossing times resulted.

Mexico asked for a meeting of the 21st Century Border Executive Steering Committee, which includes officials from both governments, to discuss the issue.

In the first two months of 2019, Mexico became the United States’ number one trading partner.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latin America News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!