202
Home » Latin America News » Brazil Petrobras shares drop…

Brazil Petrobras shares drop after price hike canceled

By The Associated Press April 12, 2019 3:17 pm 04/12/2019 03:17pm
Share

SAO PAULO (AP) — Stock prices of Brazil’s state oil company have dropped after its decision to reverse an announced 5.7% increase in diesel prices.

The reversal was announced Thursday night after President Jair Bolsonaro met with the head of Petrobras, Roberto Castello Branco.

Local media reported the decision to stop the price hike raised fears among investors of government interference in Petrobras.

Friday afternoon trading in Sao Paulo saw the price of Petrobras’ preferred shares dropping 7.6%, while its ordinary shares fell 7.8 percent.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latin America News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!