Salvadoran pleads not guilty to 4 northern Nevada murders

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 20-year-old Salvadoran immigrant in the U.S. illegally has pleaded not guilty to charges that he killed four people in Nevada in January.

Wilber Martinez-Guzman entered the pleas to four counts of open murder at his arraignment in Washoe County District Court on Tuesday. He also pleaded not guilty pleas to burglary and possession of stolen weapons charges.

His trial was scheduled for April 6, 2020.

Prosecutors announced last week they want Martinez-Guzman to be executed if he is convicted.

The case has drawn the attention of President Donald Trump, who says it shows the need for his proposed border wall.

Prosecutors say the president’s opinion played no role in their decision to seek the death penalty.

