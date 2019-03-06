202
Home » Latin America News » Rio Carnival winner paid…

Rio Carnival winner paid tribute to slain councilwoman

By The Associated Press March 6, 2019 4:39 pm 03/06/2019 04:39pm
Share
A performer holds a flag with an image of slain councilwoman Marielle Franco during the perform of the Mangueira samba school during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Brazilian samba school that paid tribute to a slain city councilwoman has won this year’s Carnival parade contest in Rio de Janeiro.

The title announced Wednesday went to Mangueira, which is one of the oldest and most traditional samba schools.

The group’s theme was Brazil’s unsung heroes, including councilwoman Marielle Franco, who was shot to death a year ago. Her killing set off a wave of demonstrations, but police are yet to name suspects.

Several flags with Franco’s face in Mangueira’s colors of green and pink appeared in its parade early Tuesday and also on Wednesday as the Carnival jury announced the winner.

Progressives hail the black, shantytown-born politician for activism for the LGBT community, while supporters of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro often reject her as a symbol.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latin America News Life & Style Living News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!