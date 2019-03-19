Retired major charged with crimes during Brazil dictatorship

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian prosecutors have charged a retired army major who allegedly led a massacre of dozens of leftist guerrillas during the country’s military dictatorship. The federal prosecutors’ office said Tuesday that Sebastiao…

The federal prosecutors’ office said Tuesday that Sebastiao Curio is accused of killings, torture and hiding bodies in the Amazon region.

Prosecutors say Curio was involved in at least two killings in the city of Brejo Grande do Araguaia in 1974.

Hundreds of local residents say they were tortured for supporting Marxist guerrillas who sought to overthrow the country’s authoritarian rule.

An amnesty law has blocked most prosecutions linked to abuses during the 1964-1985 dictatorship. But prosecutors say some sorts or circumstances of crimes are exempt.

Courts suspended two earlier attempts to try Curio on various charges, but prosecutors are appealing. He denies any wrongdoing.

