202
Home » Latin America News » Press groups condemn killing…

Press groups condemn killing of Honduras journalist

By The Associated Press March 19, 2019 10:54 pm 03/19/2019 10:54pm
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Press groups are condemning the weekend slaying of a Honduran television journalist.

The InterAmerican Press Association says Gabriel Hernandez was shot to death Sunday in the southern province of Valle.

The 54-yer-old Hernandez hosted the “The People Speak” program on Canal Valle TV and he frequently criticized local government and local politicians. He also reported for the Radio Globo station.

Hernandez reportedly had asked for protection because of threats against him, but the request was not granted.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latin America News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!