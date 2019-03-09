202
Plane crash in central Colombia kills 12

By The Associated Press March 9, 2019 5:06 pm 03/09/2019 05:06pm
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Authorities say a dozen people have been killed in a plane crash in central Colombia.

Colombia’s Civil Aviation Authority said the DC-3 aircraft declared an emergency late Saturday morning while en route to the city of Villavicencio.

Officials later confirmed that all 12 people aboard were killed in the accident.

The aircraft was reportedly operated by Laser air service and had departed from San Jose del Guaviare.

President Ivan Duque sent his condolences to the families of those killed and said authorities were working to identify the remains.

