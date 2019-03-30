202
New dam collapse in Brazil; no casualties reported

By The Associated Press March 30, 2019 7:45 pm 03/30/2019 07:45pm
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil has suffered another mining dam collapse, though this time there are no reports of dead or missing.

The Rondonia state environment secretary says the dam in Oriente Novo gave way after a waterspout damaged its structure on Friday.

Authorities say there’s no risk of contamination from the water, sand and clay that spilled from the dam owned by the Metalmig company.

A dam owned by mining giant Vale collapsed on Jan. 25, killing at least 217 people and leaving 84 missing in Minas Gerais state. Vale said last week that auditors have determined that another dam in that state could collapse at any time and people in three cities practiced evacuation drills on Wednesday.

