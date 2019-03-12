202
Lawsuit: Boy’s foot crushed on Universal Studios’ E.T. ride

By The Associated Press March 12, 2019 7:37 am 03/12/2019 07:37am
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A lawsuit claims an 11-year-old boy visiting from Brazil had his foot and leg crushed at the end of the E.T. Adventure ride at Universal Studios in Orlando.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the boy’s mother Roberta Perez sued in Orange County Circuit Court and seeks at least $15,000 in damages.

Attorney Edmund Normand said it appears Tiago Perez’s left foot got stuck between the ride’s vehicle and the cement offloading area, breaking multiple bones in his toes, foot and leg.

The lawsuit claims Universal knew that the “design, manufacture, testing, construction and/or operation” of the ride “created an unreasonably dangerous ride.”

The lawsuit noted that the child didn’t speak English and couldn’t read any warning signs during his visit to the theme park on Jan. 31.

Universal declined comment.

