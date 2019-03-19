202
Guatemala confirms warrant for presidential candidate

By The Associated Press March 19, 2019 10:19 pm 03/19/2019 10:19pm
Thelma Aldana, Guatemala's former chief prosecutor, listens to a journalist's question as she gives a press conference during her campaign event for president in Guatemala City, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Aldana is a candidate with The Seed Movement party ahead of June 16 presidential elections. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A Guatemalan court said Tuesday that an arrest warrant has been issued for a former Guatemalan prosecutor who is running for president.

But because Thelma Aldana was formally registered Tuesday by the election board as a candidate in the June elections, under Guatemalan law she has immunity from prosecution.

Aldana was nominated by the Seed Movement party and is running second in polls.

A spokeswoman for Guatemala’s Supreme Court said the warrant against Aldana is related to a corruption investigation. The warrant was issued Monday alleging a form of embezzlement, but authorities have not provided specific details of the charges.

Aldana, 63, was Guatemala’s top prosecutor from 2014 to 2018. During that time, she jailed then-President Otto Perez Molina and most of his Cabinet on corruption charges. Perez Molina resigned in 2015.

