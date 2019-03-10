202
Former top prosecutor to run for president in Guatemala

By The Associated Press March 10, 2019 6:31 pm 03/10/2019 06:31pm
Thelma Aldana, Guatemala's former chief prosecutor, greets supporters during her campaign event for president in Guatemala City, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Aldana is a candidate with The Seed Movement party ahead of June 16 presidential elections. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A prominent former Guatemalan prosecutor was nominated Sunday to run for president by the Seed Movement party.

Sixty-three-year-old Thelma Aldana was Guatemala’s top prosecutor from 2014 to 2018. During that time, she jailed then-President Otto Perez Molina and most of his Cabinet on corruption charges. Perez Molina resigned in 2015.

Prosecutors said last week that they have opened a corruption investigation into Aldana. If she is arrested or charged, it could effectively prevent her from running in the June election.

Prosecution spokeswoman Julia Barrera said the investigation was related to a case of irregular hiring of personnel.

