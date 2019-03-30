202
By The Associated Press March 30, 2019 8:26 am 03/30/2019 08:26am
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2019 file photo, Emma Coronel Aispuro leaves Brooklyn federal court, in New York, after attending the trial of her husband Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. The convicted drug lord and his wife have stylish future plans: Creating clothing with the brand name "El Chapo." The New York Daily News reports on Friday, March 29, 2019, that 61-year-old Guzman and his 29-year-old wife, Aispuro, are working together on the project. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — El Chapo, the fashionista?

The convicted drug lord and his wife have stylish future plans: Creating clothing with the brand name “El Chapo.”

The New York Daily News reports that 61-year-old Joaquin Guzman and his 29-year-old wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, are working together on the project.

She tells the newspaper that his signature would be part of the brand logo. And there’s already an official website.

El Chapo was found guilty in February of murder conspiracy charges, drug trafficking, money laundering and firearms possession. He’s awaiting sentencing and could spend the rest of his life in prison.

But living behind bars may not be a deal-breaker when it comes to fashion with the kind of edgy image that’s sexy to some people.

Information from: the Daily News, https://www.nydailynews.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

