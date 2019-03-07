202
Home » Latin America News » 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits southern Peru

7.1-magnitude earthquake hits southern Peru

By The Associated Press March 1, 2019 4:16 am 03/01/2019 04:16am
Share

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting that an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 has struck southern Peru.

The temblor’s epicenter was 27 kilometers (16 miles) north-northeast of Azangaro and it had a depth of around 260 kilometers (160 miles). The earthquake struck at 3:50 a.m. (0850 GMT).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Latin America News National News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!