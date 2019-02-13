202
Police recover rare Goeldi’s monkey, stolen from Florida zoo

By The Associated Press February 13, 2019 11:31 am 02/13/2019 11:31am
In this undated photo provided by the Palm Beach Zoo, Kali, a 12-year-old rare Goeldi's monkey, sits on a branch at an enclosure at the zoo, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Police in Florida are on the lookout for the monkey that was stolen Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, from the zoo. Zoo president Margo McKnight said Goeldi's monkeys are "increasingly sought after for the illegal pet trade." (Palm Beach Zoo via AP)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kali, the 12-year-old rare Goeldi’s monkey reported stolen from the Palm Beach Zoo, has been found safe and sound.

West Palm Beach police said Wednesday morning on Twitter that “Kali is home!” and they’ll provide more details soon.

Detectives brought the Goeldi’s monkey back to the zoo just before midnight and she appears to be in good condition, zoo president and CEO Margo McKnight said in a news release sent Wednesday morning.

The monkey weighs about 1 pound (0.45 kilogram) and requires a specialized diet as well as anti-inflammatory medicine.

A zookeeper discovered the monkey missing early Monday. Surveillance video showed a person walking on the zoo’s perimeter about that same time. Officials said there were signs of forced entry in Kail’s habitat.

Zoo officials are “grateful for the tenacious and passionate detectives and police officers” who searched for Kali, McKnight said.

A $6,000 reward had been offered for Kali’s safe return.

